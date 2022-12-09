Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 47.78 and a beta of -0.01. Weber Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Weber

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.