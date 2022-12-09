Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $313.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

