Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.69.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $477.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.44. The firm has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.