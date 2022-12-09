Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.01 and a 200-day moving average of $500.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.