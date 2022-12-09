Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $530.00 at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.12.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

COST opened at $481.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.44. The company has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.