Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. Oppenheimer currently has a $550.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $567.46.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $481.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.01 and its 200-day moving average is $500.44.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.