Cowen Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $76.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,210,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

