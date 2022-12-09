Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

