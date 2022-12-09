Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $247.84 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

