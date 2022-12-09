Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232,675 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 116.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,321,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $877,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 173.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 252,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $116.90 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

