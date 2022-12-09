Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $208.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

