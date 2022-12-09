Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,892 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.66% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

