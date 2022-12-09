Creative Planning Has $14.38 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,768,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $51,292,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.43.

NYSE NOC opened at $540.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $360.89 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.19. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

