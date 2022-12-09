Creative Planning Has $14.83 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,127 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

