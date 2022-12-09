Creative Planning Has $19.84 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,916 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

