Creative Planning Purchases 11,434 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

