Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.