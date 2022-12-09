Creative Planning Sells 1,132 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $157.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $214.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

