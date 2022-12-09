Creative Planning Sells 13,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

