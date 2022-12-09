Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16,330.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 328,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,600 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Amphenol by 184.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 387,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 141,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 76.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 129,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

