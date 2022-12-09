Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($24.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.40 ($27.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.4 %

FRA DTE opened at €19.30 ($20.32) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.08). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.78.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.