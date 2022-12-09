Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) to Neutral

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.86.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.31. 163,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,860. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.07 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.