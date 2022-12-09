Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

Crew Energy Stock Down 11.5 %

TSE CR traded down C$0.71 on Friday, reaching C$5.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crew Energy

Crew Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total value of C$160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,497,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,582,137.60. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,582,137.60. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$342,867.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,825.74. Insiders have sold 547,628 shares of company stock worth $3,258,349 over the last quarter.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

