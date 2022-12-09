Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0646 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $22.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00077996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025426 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

