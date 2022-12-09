Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.00. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 21,789 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 427,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,423. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 313,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

