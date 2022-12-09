CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 32,617 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $19.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.72.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.07%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $129,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,645.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $343,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $189,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

