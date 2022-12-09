CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. 33,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

