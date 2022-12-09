CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.28. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 60,811 shares trading hands.
CSI Compressco Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.