CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.28. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 60,811 shares trading hands.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

