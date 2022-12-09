Css LLC Il Buys 4,700 Shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS)

Css LLC Il raised its stake in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.57% of Corsair Partnering worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CORS opened at $9.92 on Friday. Corsair Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

