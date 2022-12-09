Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 224,814 TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.39% of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TSPQ opened at $10.01 on Friday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

