Css LLC Il Grows Stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 1,122.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,984 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 4.24% of SILVERspac worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter valued at $4,160,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter valued at $6,369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter.

SILVERspac Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLVR opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. SILVERspac Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

