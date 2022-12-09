Css LLC Il Sells 5,462 Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 1.27% of Partners Bancorp worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PTRS opened at $8.75 on Friday. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

