Css LLC Il Sells 6,245 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Css LLC Il lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 323.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 344.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $164.00.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

