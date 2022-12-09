CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.
Lakeshore Acquisition II Price Performance
NASDAQ LBBBR opened at $0.15 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBBR)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.