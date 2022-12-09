CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ LBBBR opened at $0.15 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

