CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

