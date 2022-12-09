Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given New €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.60.

Danone Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Danone stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Danone has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

