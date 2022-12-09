Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DQ opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 106.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,564,000.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

