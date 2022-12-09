Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 314.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.43. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

