Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,709 Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Jiya Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Jiya Acquisition by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 639,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 484,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,094,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 59.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Jiya Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiya Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JYAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

