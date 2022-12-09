Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 924,497 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 834,100 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 518,190 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 433.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 433,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 65.3% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,040,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGNU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.