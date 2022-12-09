Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,332 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 1.0 %

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.