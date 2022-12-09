Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 3,294 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $29,042,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,166,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

