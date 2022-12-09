Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 33,023 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arko were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 18.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 61.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arko by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

ARKO opened at $9.20 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

