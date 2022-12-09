DataHighway Price Hits $3.68 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00021449 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $117.51 million and approximately $213,265.67 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,945,508 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.29035141 USD and is down -7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $77,633.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

