Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $744,012.83

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $9.96 or 0.00058075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $104.91 million and approximately $744,012.83 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

