Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $50.67 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Dero has a market capitalization of $50.67 million and approximately $55,977.81 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00022566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,099,266 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

