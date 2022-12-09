Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $94.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $83.63 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

