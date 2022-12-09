Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $103.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $87.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,357.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.