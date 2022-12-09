Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 549

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.34) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.40) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 539.86 ($6.58).

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 463.95 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £84.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.21.

BP Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -26.57%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £313.30 ($382.03). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £313.30 ($382.03). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £103,165 ($125,795.63). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,727 shares of company stock worth $10,422,332.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.