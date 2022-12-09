Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Zalando Stock Down 0.4 %

FRA ZAL opened at €31.26 ($32.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.82. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

